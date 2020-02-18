Take down the mob in Beat Cop for iOS, now at lowest price ever: $1 (Reg. $5)

Inspired by 80’s police shows, Beat Cop has players take on the role of former detective Jack Kelly who has been framed for murder. Players must turn over every pixelated stone in New York City in order to get to the bottom of it and uncover the true killers. There’s an interesting non-linear story here and multiple endings as well. Better yet, the regularly $5 iOS game is getting one of its first notable price drops today. You can now download Beat Cop to all your iOS devices for $1 right now. This is also the lowest price we have ever tracked on the App Store for this one. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

New York, more like a beast than a city. Explore it’s darkest corners and uncover its secrets as Jack Kelly, a former detective who has been framed for a murder. Degraded and forgotten by old pals, it’s your last chance to find the truth behind this whole terrible mess. The thing is, your new boss treats you horribly, your wife is a money sucking spawn from hell and the local mafia wants your head on a plate. I guess you could say, that things are complicated down here, in the middle of Brooklyn. Oh, and don’t forget about writing tickets, reprimanding pedestrians & such. You’re a beat cop after all.

