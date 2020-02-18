Take down the mob in Beat Cop for iOS, now at lowest price ever: $1 (Reg. $5)

- Feb. 18th 2020 10:15 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $5 $1
0

Inspired by 80’s police shows, Beat Cop has players take on the role of former detective Jack Kelly who has been framed for murder. Players must turn over every pixelated stone in New York City in order to get to the bottom of it and uncover the true killers. There’s an interesting non-linear story here and multiple endings as well. Better yet, the regularly $5 iOS game is getting one of its first notable price drops today. You can now download Beat Cop to all your iOS devices for $1 right now. This is also the lowest price we have ever tracked on the App Store for this one. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Not only do we have some great deals in this morning’s roundup, like The Firm, V for Wikipedia, Magic Launcher Pro, and more, but we also still have some great deals live on Goat Simulator titles right here. And in case you missed it this morning, Parallels just launched an impressive Mac app bundle featuring its popular desktop software, 1Password and more with up to $1,000 in savings.

iOS Universal: Beat Cop: $1 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best iOS + Mac App Deals: The Firm, Magic Launcher Pro, more

Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands 3 Deluxe $48, Star Wars Jedi Deluxe $28, more

New York, more like a beast than a city. Explore it’s darkest corners and uncover its secrets as Jack Kelly, a former detective who has been framed for a murder. Degraded and forgotten by old pals, it’s your last chance to find the truth behind this whole terrible mess. The thing is, your new boss treats you horribly, your wife is a money sucking spawn from hell and the local mafia wants your head on a plate. I guess you could say, that things are complicated down here, in the middle of Brooklyn. Oh, and don’t forget about writing tickets, reprimanding pedestrians & such. You’re a beat cop after all.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $5 $1
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard