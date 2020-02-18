Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands 3 Deluxe $48, Star Wars Jedi Deluxe $28, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition on Xbox One and PS4 from $47.86 shipped. Originally $100, we saw it start to slide down in price at the end of last year when it dropped $70 with today’s offer being a new Amazon all-time low. This version still sells for $100 at GameStop. The true complete version, this one includes the main game, the season pass with 4 DLC story campaigns, loads of cosmetic packs, plus equippable XP and loot drop boost mods. However if you’re not interested in all the extra goodies, we still have the standard version down at $25. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Days Gone, Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn, Owlboy, FIFA 20, ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove!, Pokemon Mystery Dungeon pre-order deals, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe , and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

Footage and a playable version of the long lost StarCraft Ghost appear online

State of Decay 2 Juggernaut Edition is a massive free update to the game

Rainbow Six Siege set to appear as PlayStation 5 + Xbox Series X launch title

Reports suggest higher price tag for PlayStation 5, new PS VR headset, more

Nintendo PlayStation auction is heating up with bids reaching $350K

Jordan Brand Xbox One X console is a must-see, but good luck getting one

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!