Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands 3 Deluxe $48, Star Wars Jedi Deluxe $28, more

- Feb. 18th 2020 9:39 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition on Xbox One and PS4 from $47.86 shipped. Originally $100, we saw it start to slide down in price at the end of last year when it dropped $70 with today’s offer being a new Amazon all-time low. This version still sells for $100 at GameStop. The true complete version, this one includes the main game, the season pass with 4 DLC story campaigns, loads of cosmetic packs, plus equippable XP and loot drop boost mods. However if you’re not interested in all the extra goodies, we still have the standard version down at $25. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Days Gone, Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn, Owlboy, FIFA 20, ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove!, Pokemon Mystery Dungeon pre-order deals, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe , and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

Best Amazon Deals

