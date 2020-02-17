Add some Goat Simulator games to your iOS library today at $4 each (Reg. $7)

While everyone’s favorite goat might be getting some new competition from a gun toting deeeeer, there’s nothing like the original. Today we have spotted a pair of notable offers on Goat Simulator titles via the App Store. You can now score Goat Simulator GoatZ or Goat Simulator MMO Simulator for $3.99 each on iOS. Both regularly $7, today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked this year and within $1 of the best price since 2018. With these two iterations of the game, this is just more goat havoc except with “dozens of quests,” magic, zombies, a “Microwave” class, the ability to shrink people’s heads, and everything else you would expect from the world’s greatest goat. Rated 4+ goats out of 5 from thousands. More details below.

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator GoatZ: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator MMO Simulator: $4 (Reg. $7)

Goat Simulator GoatZ:

This is GoatZ, this is your story. GoatZ is the latest official addition to the Goat Simulator universe, and is a fine contender for the dumbest thing to come from Coffee Stain Studios yet – GOATS AND ZOMBIES IN THE SAME GAME! Well if you’re not already yelling at your mom to buy the game for you right away, maybe this will impress you a bit more

