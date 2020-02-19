Amazon 1-day Anker sale from $15: USB-C/charging gear, surge protectors, more

- Feb. 19th 2020 7:44 am ET

Feature
From $15
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Anker multi-port chargers and accessories. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and everything carries solid 4+ star ratings. Featuring everything from USB-C and Lightning cables to wall chargers, power strips, and the company’s PowerPort Atom charging station, you’ll definitely want to take a closer look at today’s sales event. This is a great opportunity to refresh your charging gear or grab some extra cables for your travel kit while you’re at it. The deals start from $15 and you’ll find our top picks down below the fold.

Top Picks from the Sale:

But we have plenty more Anker deals right here starting from $8.50 including charging gear, dash cams, battery packs, and much more. Not to mention this RAVPower pack at its Amazon all-time low and everything else you’ll find in our Smartphone Accessories roundups.

Anker 51.5W 5-Port USB Wall Charger:

  • The Anker Advantage: Join the 50 million+ powered by America’s leading USB charging brand.
  • Charge Faster: Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 combines with Anker’s proprietary PowerIQ and VoltageBoost to deliver the fastest possible charge to almost any USB device.
  • Sleek Design: Hard-wearing matte finish, high-gloss accents, light-blue LED, and the cool-blue USB port to look as premium outside as it is inside.
  • Multi-Port Charging: 5 ports pump out 51.5W of power—enough for the whole family to simultaneously charge multiple devices at the highest speed possible.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $15
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Anker

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard