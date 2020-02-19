Amazon 1-day Anker sale from $15: USB-C/charging gear, surge protectors, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Anker multi-port chargers and accessories. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and everything carries solid 4+ star ratings. Featuring everything from USB-C and Lightning cables to wall chargers, power strips, and the company’s PowerPort Atom charging station, you’ll definitely want to take a closer look at today’s sales event. This is a great opportunity to refresh your charging gear or grab some extra cables for your travel kit while you’re at it. The deals start from $15 and you’ll find our top picks down below the fold.
Top Picks from the Sale:
- 2-Pack 6-Ft. USB-C to Lightning $20 (Reg. $32)
- 6-outlet USB-C Surge Protector $35 (Reg. $50)
- 100W 4-Port USB-C Charging Station $70 (Reg. $100)
- 2-Pack 10-Ft. Powerline+ USB-C to USB-A $15 (Reg. $23)
- 51.5W 5-Port USB Wall Charger $22 (Reg. $30)
- Plus even more…
But we have plenty more Anker deals right here starting from $8.50 including charging gear, dash cams, battery packs, and much more. Not to mention this RAVPower pack at its Amazon all-time low and everything else you’ll find in our Smartphone Accessories roundups.
Anker 51.5W 5-Port USB Wall Charger:
- The Anker Advantage: Join the 50 million+ powered by America’s leading USB charging brand.
- Charge Faster: Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 combines with Anker’s proprietary PowerIQ and VoltageBoost to deliver the fastest possible charge to almost any USB device.
- Sleek Design: Hard-wearing matte finish, high-gloss accents, light-blue LED, and the cool-blue USB port to look as premium outside as it is inside.
- Multi-Port Charging: 5 ports pump out 51.5W of power—enough for the whole family to simultaneously charge multiple devices at the highest speed possible.
