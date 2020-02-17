Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Magnetic Car Mount 2-Pack $5 (50% off), more

Aukey Store via Amazon offers a two-pack of its Magnetic Car Mounts for $4.99 Prime shipped when code 54QGBKTE has been applied at checkout. Down from $10, today’s offer saves you 50% and marks a new low for this 2-pack. If you’re looking for a cost-effective way to reposition your smartphone so it’s in view for navigation directions and more while on the road, this is it. Each of the included mounts can be adhered to your dashboard and elsewhere in your car. Plus, they are compatible with a wide variety of smartphones thanks to the magnetic attachment. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Conveniently and securely mount your smartphone or GPS unit on the car dashboard using magnetic attachment. Easily place and remove your phone using the magnetic base attached to your vehicle’s dashboard. Just grab and go when you reach your destination. The mount is padded with soft rubber to avoid scratches to your smartphone or other device and ensure smooth contact Included super-lightweight metal attachment plates easily slip between your phone and case (or safely adhere to the back of your phone). Two different plates supplied with each mount for different phone sizes and weights.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!