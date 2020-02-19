When it comes to portable power devices, Anker is one of the most well-known names. They’re often at or near the top for recommended power packs. One of their newer lines though, the PowerCore III Sense 10k, offers a fresh design along with Anker’s beloved quality and feature set. Coming in four colors, the Sense portable charger comes in at $49.99, is a slim 10,000mAh battery that can deliver up to 18W power delivery for today’s latest devices. Check out the video below to see more of it in action.

Size and design

One of the best things about this charger is its small size. Measuring just 5.9 x 2.7 x 0.6-inches, it’s super easy to throw in a pocket, bag, or purse. The other great thing is its design and available colors. Often portable chargers are just black boxes. It can be nice if you want to be discrete, but it’s also great to see Anker making some other eye-catching options.

Along with the Sense portable charger, in the box, we also find a soft bag for storage or transport, a USB-C cable, and a user guide. You’ll need to supply your own wall charger to use the USB-C Power Delivery recharging feature.

Anker PowerCore III Sense 10k: Video

The textured top feels great in the hand and gives it a nice textile grip rather than a hard black exterior. I opted for the Venetian Red option to go with a colorway fitting of 9to5Toys. My other top pick would have probably been the Winter Sage, which is kind of a muted green/grey.

Outputs

At the heart of the Sense is its 10,000mAh battery. There is a metal button on top of the Sense that turns on output and also shows how much charge is available via four small lights. Power can be delivered in two ways or can charge two devices simultaneously. A PowerIQ-enabled USB-A port works with almost every mobile device, while the USB-C Power Delivery port can deliver up to 18W.

Charging battery pack back to full charge can take a while. But with the USB-C power delivery on the Sense, that time is cut down to 4.5-hours when using a wall charger. This isn’t included, unfortunately. You can also use a USB-C to USB-A Cable, but this takes the charge time up to about nine hours.

Competition

At $50, the Sense isn’t the cheapest option. But it’s feature set makes it a great choice. Another favorite power pack that we checked out last year was the $30 Jackery Bolt. This option has built-in lightning and micro USB cables to make charging on the go even easier. But the Bolt is only 6,000mAh and doesn’t charge devices or recharge itself nearly as fast as the Sense.

Wrapping up

Overall, the Anker PowerCore III Sense portable charger is a great option for charging the latest devices at high speeds and looking good while doing it. Its small size makes it easy to fit anywhere, and the 10,000mAh battery means you’ll be able to top off your devices a few times before needing to replenish the battery pack.

