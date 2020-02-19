Kenneth Cole’s Reaction Leather MacBook Backpack falls to $119, more from $13

Amazon is offering the Kenneth Cole Reaction Leather Backpack for $118.94 shipped. That’s $21 off the typical rate there and is the best price we can find right now. This 16-inch MacBook-ready backpack features a full-grain Columbian leather exterior with “premium, self-repairing” zippers made to keep this bag functional for years to come. Multiple compartments and pockets can be found throughout, providing plenty of places to stow your essentials. A built-in trolley tunnel allows this backpack to slide over the luggage handles for easy toting across airports, parking lots, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another backpack on sale.

We also spotted the Lenovo Casual Backpack (B210) for $13 Prime shipped at Amazon. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $8 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Like the leather bag above, this affordable solution also has enough room for Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro. Basic styling gives this backpack a minimalistic appearance. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

No matter which backpack you pick, using today’s savings to nab a pack of Endust Screen Wipes for $5 is a solid decision. These aim to make clean screens commonplace thanks to a pre-moistened design that “removes all dirt, dust, and fingerprints from electronic surfaces.”

Kenneth Cole Reaction Leather Backpack features:

Practical and portable: this Kenneth Cole Reaction laptop backpack features multiple accessory pockets and multiple compartments to keep all your travel essentials organized. Sturdy and comfortable padded top handle. Comfortable, padded rear exterior air mesh panels and adjustable, padded, ergonomic backpack straps. Trolley tunnel fits over most upright trolley handles for hands-free carrying.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!