New Amazon lows hit Razer’s latest BlackWidow V4/X gaming keyboards from $91

While you’ll also find the latest entry-level BlackWidow V4 X sitting at its best Amazon price, we are now tracking an Amazon all-time low on the mid-range Razer BlackWidow V4 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard down at $131.52 shipped as well. This is a regular $170 gaming keyboard that is now 23% off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. It also undercuts our previous $140 mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low in the process. While today’s deal is on the clicky green switches, you will also find the silent yellow Switch model back down at $140 as well. There are more details in our launch coverage, but you’ll find some below alongside more deals too.

The Razer BlackWidow V4 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard’s green switches are of the mechanical sort, delivering a 1.9mm actuation point that requires “just 50g of force” alongside the 2-sided underglow and per-key lighting via Razer Chroma. They join six dedicated macro keys “that can be programmed to preferred playstyle” as well as the brand’s multi-function roller and media keys to tweak brightness and volume alongside your usual play, pause, and skip actions – all of which feature Razer’s doubleshot molding process for durability. Plus it ships with a magnetic plug leatherette wrist rest too.

Razer BlackWidow V4 X Mechanical from $91.50 (Reg. $130)

(Reg. $130) Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Mechanical $191 (Reg. $230)

And then dive into more of the latest from Razer below:

Razer BlackWidow V4 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

With a 1.9mm actuation point requiring just 50g of force, experience the perfect pairing of pressure and response time—for precise inputs with satisfying, tactile feedback. Featuring Razer Chroma RGB per-key lighting and a striking underglow that highlights the keyboard from more angles — sync it with the battlestation and enjoy greater immersion for hundreds of integrated games. Expand the arsenal of commands with a set of easy-access macro keys that can be programmed to preferred playstyle.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!