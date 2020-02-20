Amazon is currently offering a 2-pack of its Echo Flex mini smart speakers for $39.98 shipped when adding to to your cart and applying code FLEX2PACK at checkout. Typically fetching $25 each, today’s offer saves you 25%, comes within $5 of the all-time low on a 2-pack, and matches our previous mention. Packed within a wall-mounted design, Flex is one of Amazon’s more recent additions to its Echo lineup. As you’d expect, you’ll find Alexa built-in here as well as a 2.4A USB port for charging devices. Perfect for adding into your kitchen, bedroom, and really anywhere else, Echo Flex can take advantage of Alexa’s Drop In feature for creating an intercom system throughout your home. Over 5,300 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

At under $20 per smart speaker, the aforementioned Echo Flex offer is about as affordable as it gets for bringing Alexa into your home, let alone two devices at that. Though if you are only looking to score a single Alexa-enabled device, Eufy’s Genie Smart Speaker is worth your time. It sells for $20 at Amazon, which matches the value of each Echo Flex without having to lock-in the pricing the bundle pricing.

For more ways to expand your smart home, Alexa-based or otherwise, August’s 3rd-Gen. Smart Lock has dropped to its best price since the holidays at $81. Plus, you can grab three TP-Link Dimmer Switches for $85.

Echo Flex Alexa speaker features:

Make any space a little smarter – This plug-in smart speaker lets you get help from Alexa in more places in your home. Alexa is always happy to help – Manage your day. Get instant information. Check weather and traffic on your way out. Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices. Built-in USB port – Charge your phone or add an optional accessory like a night-light or motion sensor.

