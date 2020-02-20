August’s 3rd-Gen. Smart Lock drops to best price since the holidays at $81

Amazon is currently offering the August third-generation Smart Lock in silver for $80.72 shipped. Down from its $100 going rate, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $19 and is the best we’ve seen since the holiday season. This smart lock allows you to ditch the keys from your everyday carry and rely on smartphone control instead. You’ll also be able to send out temporary access to guests, and expanding the system with August Connect down the line yields Alexa and Assistant integration, as well as a whole host of other smart home functionality. Over 2,200 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Those looking for an additional way to ditch their keys will find Kwikset’s Electronic Keypad Deadbolt to be a compelling alternative, and a more affordable one at that. It goes for $60 at Amazon right now, bringing number keypad to your front door pin-based security. It comes backed by 4.3/5 star rating from 2,700 customers.

For an additional way to upgrade your smart home, Amazon has taken 30% off eufy wireless home security systems with deals priced from $166.50. Or to add some Z-Wave functionality to your door, Schlage’s Deadbolt is currently marked down to $168.

August third-generation Smart Lock features:

Secure, keyless entry for your smart home. Lock and unlock your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone. Works with your existing single-cylinder deadbolt. Keep your existing lock and keys. Easily attaches to your existing deadbolt, so everyone can still use their keys. Send guest keys from anywhere instantly—all from the August app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!