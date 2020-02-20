Up your streaming game with HyperX’s QuadCast USB Microphone at $100 ($40 off)

Amazon is currently offering the HyperX QuadCast USB Condenser Gaming Microphone for $99.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Usually selling for $140, today’s offer saves you over 28% and returns to match the Amazon low. Outfit your battlestation with HyperX QuadCast Microphone and be ready to stream all of your gameplay. With a 20Hz to 20Khz frequency response range, this mic also features a built-in shock mount, super cardioid pickup pattern for reducing background noise, and USB connectivity. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review.

If you’re in search of a more affordable option, the Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone will run you $42 at Amazon. It features the same USB design, but with lower audio fidelity. It also lacks the built-in shock mount and some of the more premium inclusions of the QuadCast featured above.

The gaming peripheral deals don’t end there, as today we’ve also spotted the Elgato Stream Deck XL at $190, down from $250. That’s on top of HyperX’s Alloy Elite Gaming Keyboard at $80, and even more.

HyperX QuadCast USB Gaming Microphone features:

Share thoughts with this HyperX QuadCast USB condenser gaming microphone. The anti-vibration shock mount and internal pop filter improve sound quality, while the conveniently positioned gain control offers on-the-fly adjustments. This HyperX QuadCast USB condenser gaming microphone has an intuitive tap-to-mute feature to prevent audio accidents and a headphone jack for real-time monitoring.

