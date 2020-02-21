Latest BundleHunt app sale offers up to 44 top-rated titles from $0.50 each

BundleHunt has launched its first collection of apps on sale for 2020 with prices starting at just $0.50 per app. As you may recall, BundleHunt charges a $5 fee to unlock the collection and then you can add each app to your custom order at varying prices. Additional discounts kick in when you add more apps, topping off at a 15% reduction when you purchase over 15 titles. This is one of the best ways to add a substantial number of apps to your Mac without breaking the bank, as BundleHunt offers notable savings across the board. Every app comes fully unlocked and compatible with Catalina. Head below for a few details on our top picks or dive into the entire sale here.

Our favorite apps include:

Task Office: Task Office is the best of ever existing GTD, to-do lists, projects and contacts management apps.

Typinator: Typinator boosts your productivity by automating the process of inserting frequently used text and graphics and auto-correcting typing errors.

Todoey 2: Todoey 2 sits in your menu bar so it is always just one click away. It blends perfectly into your macOS desktop in both dark and light theme.

DupeZap: DupeZap is a modern duplicate finder with a stylish interface, easy to use and powerful like no others. It is extremely fast, and scans your computer accurately.

