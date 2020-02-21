We are getting an impressive collection of discounted Dr. Seuss apps today. Timeless children’s story books that get passed down from generation to generation are that way for a reason. And there’s no better example than the beloved Dr. Seuss stories. They have been a part of growing up for millions of children over the years and just about all of the famous author’s stories have been extremely accessible in virtual form via the App Store. As we mentioned above, a massive collection of the Dr. Seuss iOS apps are on sale today, making now a perfect time to load up your library and pass on the wacky world of Dr. Seuss to the next generation of technologically-advanced youngsters. Head below for all the details.

Dr. Seuss iOS apps on sale

Publisher Oceanhouse Media is responsible for the Dr. Seuss iOS apps and it has put a massive collection of them on sale. From the The Cat in the Hat to How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Green Eggs and Ham, just about all of the iconic, highly-rated titles are on sale today. While not the largest discounts, these apps almost never see price drops more than a dollar or two, so be sure to jump in while you can. The Lorax, for example, is regularly $4 and is now down at $2.99, which is matching the lowest we have ever tracked. A complete list of today’s Dr. Seuss iOS app deals can be found below.

iOS Universal: The Cat in the Hat: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hop on Pop by Dr. Seuss: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Lorax by Dr. Seuss: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: How the Grinch Stole Christmas: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Green Eggs and Ham: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Oh, the Places You’ll Go!: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Cat in the Hat Comes Back: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: One Fish Two Fish – Dr. Seuss: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Horton Hears a Who!: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Foot Book – Read & Learn: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Fox in Socks by Dr. Seuss: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Sneetches by Dr. Seuss: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dr. Seuss’s ABC – Read & Learn: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: What Was I Scared Of?: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dr. Seuss Treasury – School: $40 (Reg. $50)

Outside of the discounted Dr. Seuss iOS apps above, you’ll want to swing by this morning’s roundup for even more including Tower of Fortune 3, Xynthesizr, Among the Stars, Inventory & Sales Manager, and more. Then go Teach Your Monster to Read while it’s free and see if you can survive This War of Mine at $2 (Reg. $15).

Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands 3 $20, COD Modern Warfare $40, more

The Lorax by Dr. Seuss:

Tap and drag to find playful surprises throughout the book…Find hidden stars on every page to reveal fun Activities…Read along with highlighting narration, read it yourself, or enjoy auto play…Explore new vocabulary by tapping words and pictures…Track minutes spent reading, pages read, and more in the Parents section.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!