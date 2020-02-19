Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Motorola Moto One Action 128GB Android Smartphone for $279.99 shipped. You’ll also find the same sale price available at B&H as well as Best Buy. At the latter retailer, if you don’t mind activating today, that’ll drop the price to $180 for a new line at Sprint or $230 on AT&T and Verizon. Activation fees apply and vary based on carrier. Down from $350, today’s offer saves you up to $170, beats our previous mention by as much as $70, and marks a new all-time low.

Featuring a 6.3-inch CinemaVision display, Motorola powers its new Moto One with an octa-core processor. Around back, you’ll find a triple camera system comprised of 5MP depth, 12MP wide-angle, and 16MP sensors. Other notable features include 128GB of storage, Dolby Audio, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 105 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for additional deals.

Because the Moto One Action touts expandable microSD card storage, a great way to put your savings to work is by picking up a 64GB SanDisk card for under $15. Or if you’d rather keep your new handset protected, Amazon has cases starting at around $5. Either way, these add-ons are notable ways to make the most out of the leftover cash from the lead deal.

Does the Moto One Action not do it for you? Maybe the gaming-oriented ASUS ROG Android smartphone will be a better fit, having been marked down to $400. That’s $625 off the going rate and a new low on the 512GB model.

Motorola Moto One Action features:

Capture landscapes and closeups in stunning quality with the triple camera on this pearl white Motorola One Action smartphone. The 6.3-inch Full HD+ display delivers clear, detailed visuals, while the 4GB of RAM and octa-core processor enable seamless multitasking. This Motorola One Action smartphone features 128GB of internal memory to provide ample room for apps and videos.

