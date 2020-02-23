Stay warm this wanter with up to 30% off women’s down jackets from under $80

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Orolay (99% positive all-time feedback from 6,100+) via Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of women’s thickened down jackets priced from $79.50. Shipping is free across the board. One highlight is on the Mid-Length Hood Down Winter Coat for $91.99. Down from $130, you’ll be locking in a $38 discount and scoring this jacket at an Amazon low. This winter jacket from Orolay is ideal for braving the cold weather though these coming months and has a simple and hot design that “makes you look charming.” Aside from just keeping you warm, there are also plenty of internal pockets for added storage. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s discounted jackets right here.

Mid-Length Hood Down Winter Coat features:

Shell/Lining Fabric: 100% polyester; Body/Sleeve Filler: 90% white duck down, 10% feathers. 2 side pockets with zippers on the front, 2 decorative pockets looking fashionable, 1 inside pocket to put importent items. 1 pocket with zipper with label on the left sleeve, threaded cuffs and collar keep warm and premier luxury. Ribbed design makes cuffs more windproof and warm.

