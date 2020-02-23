Stay warm this wanter with up to 30% off women’s down jackets from under $80

- Feb. 23rd 2020 7:55 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Orolay (99% positive all-time feedback from 6,100+) via Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of women’s thickened down jackets priced from $79.50. Shipping is free across the board. One highlight is on the Mid-Length Hood Down Winter Coat for $91.99. Down from $130, you’ll be locking in a $38 discount and scoring this jacket at an Amazon low. This winter jacket from Orolay is ideal for braving the cold weather though these coming months and has a simple and hot design that “makes you look charming.” Aside from just keeping you warm, there are also plenty of internal pockets for added storage. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s discounted jackets right here.

Those looking to upgrade their wardrobe in a more child-friendly way won’t want to miss out on Amazon’s baby carrier sale, which is taking up to 50% off select offerings priced from $20.

Mid-Length Hood Down Winter Coat features:

Shell/Lining Fabric: 100% polyester; Body/Sleeve Filler: 90% white duck down, 10% feathers. 2 side pockets with zippers on the front, 2 decorative pockets looking fashionable, 1 inside pocket to put importent items. 1 pocket with zipper with label on the left sleeve, threaded cuffs and collar keep warm and premier luxury. Ribbed design makes cuffs more windproof and warm.

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

