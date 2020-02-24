Apple’s official Milanese Loop Watch Band drops to under $85 at Amazon

Amazon currently offers Apple’s official Milanese Loop Apple Watch Band in both 40 and 40mm sizes for $84.89 shipped. This price will be reflected during checkout. Having originally sold for $149, it recently received an official price cut down to $99. Today’s offer comes within $4 of our previous mention, and is the second-best we’ve seen in over 6-months. Milanese Loop elevates the look of your Apple Watch with a woven stainless steel design and a magnetic clasp that allows for an adjustable fit. Perfect for wearing to work, formal events, or just adding some extra style into your wardrobe. More details below.

Those wishing not to pay the Apple tax can find plenty of more affordable alternatives at Amazon. This Milanese Loop style band will only run you $13 when clipping the on-page coupon and carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 4,700 customers. Or for additional styles, head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch Series 5 bands starting at around $5.

Our Apple guide is full of other notable deals today, including $700 off the latest 15-inch MacBook Pro, official iPad accessories, Apple TV 4K deals, and much more.

Apple Milanese Loop Watch Band features:

A modern interpretation of a design developed in Milan at the end of the 19th century. Woven on specialized Italian machines, the smooth stainless steel mesh wraps fluidly around your wrist. And because it’s fully magnetic, the Milanese Loop is infinitely adjustable, ensuring a perfect fit. A modern interpretation of a design developed in Milan at the end of the 19th century. Woven on specialized Italian machines, the smooth stainless steel mesh wraps fluidly around your wrist. Because it’s fully magnetic, the Milanese Loop is infinitely adjustable, ensuring a perfect fit.

