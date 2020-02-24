While we got a look at the Xbox Series X specs and features this morning, Cyberpunk 2077 rebased a statement earlier today stating that the game would get updated for Microsoft’s latest console at no additional charge. “Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades,” the developers said on Twitter. Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One is slated to come out in the next few months and will receive a no-cost update to Series X after the console releases.

While we already know that both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will play previous generation titles, what we haven’t heard much of yet is what developers will do to make their games ready for next-gen specs. Cyberpunk 2077 took to Twitter today to ensure future purchasers that there won’t be any additional charges when the company updates its title for the latest consoles.

This lets gamers breathe a sigh of relief as there won’t be multiple purchases required if they want to keep enjoying their favorite title. We’ve seen some previous-generation games remastered for the latest-and-greatest before, however, there are normally additional charges required for gamers to enjoy these titles.

Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades. Owners of #Cyberpunk2077 for Xbox One will receive the Xbox Series X upgrade for free when available. https://t.co/nfkfFLj85w — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2020

Both Microsoft and Sony need developers to get on board for updates like this, hands down. People have spent hundreds or some thousands on games for current-generation consoles. If these companies want people to adopt their higher-end consoles that are coming out over the next few years, then they’ll need developers to provide free updates like this. Gamers will more readily pick up the latest console if they can enjoy an updated version of their favorite games, especially for free. If developers can get on board like CD PROJEKT RED with Cyberpunk 2077, then these next-generation consoles could stand a real chance at penetrating the market.

With CD PROJEKT RED getting on board with updating Cyberpunk 2077, along with Rainbow Six Siege appearing as a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X launch title, this next year or two should be fantastic. I’m super stoked to see what the latest from Microsoft has in store, as the Xbox One X is my favorite console of this past generation. Hopefully, more developers will get on board with things like CD PROJEKT RED and give free updates to existing titles instead of making gamers spend money on the same game for a new system, which is something that nobody wants to do.

