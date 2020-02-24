PlayStation Plus is now at holiday-worthy pricing: 1-yr. from $37 (Reg. $60)

Feb. 24th 2020

Trusted dealer Neogames via eBay Daily Deals is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships for $37.99 shipped. However, we are also tracking the same subscription from CDKeys at $36.79 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60 at Amazon, today’s deals are back down to holiday-worthy pricing and the lowest totals we can find. This is also slightly below our previous Newegg mention. Access to the free game library, deeper digital PSN deals, and online multiplayer are just some of the perks you’ll receive here. Head below the fold for even more details.

Just as a quick reminder,  you can use these discounted PS Plus subscriptions to extend your current membership no matter how many months are left on it. And you don’t want to get stuck paying full price because you left it until the last minute.

Swing by this morning’s roundup for all of today’s best PS4 game deals and we are still tracking LucidSound’s wireless PS4 headset at an all-time low. Don’t forget to claim February’s free PS Plus games.

PlayStation Plus Memberships:

  • 12 Months – Play All Year Long
  • Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play games online with friends
  • FREE PlayStation 4 games every month
  • Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

