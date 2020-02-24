VIZIO’s 75-inch 4K HDR TV touts AirPlay 2 and HomeKit at $498 (Reg. $748)

Walmart is currently offering the VIZIO 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV (M656-G4) for $498 shipped. Usually fetching $748, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, and matches the previous holiday price drop for the all-time low. Centered around a 65-inch 4K HDR panel, this quantum dot TV comes equipped with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility, as well as Chromecast integration. Built-in smart capabilities offer easy access to popular streaming services, as well. Find three HDMI ports as well as a single USB slot. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can check out our hands-on review of VIZIO’s P-Series model for an in-depth look on what to expect.

Thinking you’ll want to wall-mount your new UHDTV? This $25 adjustable mount at Amazon has over 28,000 customers vouching for it with a 4.5/5 star rating, and is a superb option for getting the television at the perfect angle for movie nights and more. Plus, it’s a great way to squeeze every penny out of your savings.

Or if you’re looking to bring the same AirPlay 2 capabilities to an existing TV, we’re still tracking a rare opportunity to bring home Apple TV 4K priced from $169. These discounts don’t come around too often, so if you’re intrigued, it’s worth jumping on. On top of that, Amazon has kicked off some Fire TV deals starting at $25.

VIZIO 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV features:

Experience a world of extraordinary color with the all-new VIZIO M-Series? Quantum 65″ Class (Diag. 64.5″) 4K HDR Smart TV. The first in class to utilize cutting-edge quantum dot technology, the M-Series Quantum delivers cinematic color intensity as more than one billion colors jump to life. UltraBright 400 produces bright, detailed highlights at up to 400 nits of brightness, while VIZIO’s powerful Active Full Array® backlight offers 12 local dimming zones, resulting in deep black levels with stunning detail and contrast.

