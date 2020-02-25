Assemble the 699-piece LEGO Avengers Compound at $80 (20% off), more from $24

- Feb. 25th 2020 1:24 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Marvel Avengers Compound Battle set for $79.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. As the flagship creation from the Endgame theme, this 699-piece kit assembles a 2-story Avengers Compound complete with furnished interior and more. Plus, there are plenty of minifigures included here, with Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Nebula and an Outrider making an appearance alongside both Thanos and Hulk BigFigs. Head below for even more LEGO deals.

Before we get to the rest of today’s noteworthy LEGO deals, you’re absolutely not going to want to miss out on all the new releases from Toy Fair. From a near-life size D-O to Baby Yoda BrickHeadz, there’s a lot to catch up on.

Other notable LEGO deals:

LEGO Marvel Avengers Compound Battle features:

Stage a thrilling LEGO Marvel 76131 Avengers Compound Battle and defeat Thanos and the Outrider! The Avengers HQ building set features a 2-level office building with a meeting room—including a table with a secret gun compartment and opening ‘laser-beam’ safe. A helipad, garage, rooftop spring-loaded shooter and dual stud shooters are also included to create the perfect action toy.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
LEGO Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go