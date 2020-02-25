Assemble the 699-piece LEGO Avengers Compound at $80 (20% off), more from $24

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Marvel Avengers Compound Battle set for $79.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. As the flagship creation from the Endgame theme, this 699-piece kit assembles a 2-story Avengers Compound complete with furnished interior and more. Plus, there are plenty of minifigures included here, with Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Nebula and an Outrider making an appearance alongside both Thanos and Hulk BigFigs. Head below for even more LEGO deals.

Before we get to the rest of today’s noteworthy LEGO deals, you’re absolutely not going to want to miss out on all the new releases from Toy Fair. From a near-life size D-O to Baby Yoda BrickHeadz, there’s a lot to catch up on.

Other notable LEGO deals:

LEGO Marvel Avengers Compound Battle features:

Stage a thrilling LEGO Marvel 76131 Avengers Compound Battle and defeat Thanos and the Outrider! The Avengers HQ building set features a 2-level office building with a meeting room—including a table with a secret gun compartment and opening ‘laser-beam’ safe. A helipad, garage, rooftop spring-loaded shooter and dual stud shooters are also included to create the perfect action toy.

