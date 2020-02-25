Save $200 when you pick up two Nest Thermostat E + three sensors for $247

Home Depot is offering a 2-pack of Nest Thermostat E Smart Thermostats along with a 3-pack of Nest Temperature Sensors for $247 shipped. For comparison, Amazon charges $208 right now for a single thermostat and sensor, and each sensor goes for $39 by themselves, making today’s deal worth at least $455. If you have a bi-level home with two thermostats, this bundle is perfect for you. The Nest Thermostat E sports Google Assistant integration and offers a fantastic mobile app that allows you to change the temperature, check on sensors, and more. Plus, it learns your habits and helps save money over the long run thanks to its special technology. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Those who don’t need the learning features or multiple thermostats and sensors will want to check out the Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat. It’s under $95 at Amazon and offers compatibility with Alexa, Assistant, and even HomeKit. This means that Amazon, Google, and Apple devices can control this thermostat through simple voice commands.

However, should you opt for today’s lead deal, be sure to pick up this wall plate. It’s yours for just $16 Prime shipped on Amazon and will help give your thermostat a cleaner appearance on your wall, considering it’s an entirely different shape than what was likely there before.

Nest Thermostat E features:

Frosted display

Remote control

Energy-efficiency

Home/Away assist

Wireless connection

Upgrade your system. The Nest Thermostat E works with most 24V heating and cooling systems, including gas, electric, forced air, heat pump, radiant, oil, hot water, solar and geothermal.

