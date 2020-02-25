Spring break plans are on the horizon and Nordstrom has a guide for all of your fashion needs. Plus, they have an array of options that are priced from just $25 for the entire family. Inside this guide you can find top brands from Patagonia, Free People, Hurley, Herschel Supply Company, and many more to keep you in style while spring outing. You will score essentials for the entire family and this guide will help you be ready for all of your spring break plans. Find all of our top picks from Nordstrom’s Spring Break guide below.

Men’s Spring Break Essentials

Keep your eyes covered from the sun with the men’s Quay Australia Hardwire sunglasses. These sunglasses can be easily be dressed up or down and come in several color options. I also love that the frame is durable to wear during sport outings or everyday activities. You can pick them up for $50 and Nordstrom has free shipping on all orders.

Birkenstock’s are very trendy for this season and they were made to be comfortable. The Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sandal is timeless and will looks nice with shorts for warm weather. It comes in two color options and is priced at $100.

The Vineyard Vines Destin Regular Polo Shirt is designed to be a performance shirt that’s sweat-wickingh. This shirt has UPF 30+ sun protection to help keep your skin protected. This shirt is priced under $100 and will be a go-to in your wardrobe all spring and summer.

Women’s Spring Break Essentials

One essential for women is the Free People Intimately Bralette that looks so cute with tank tops, dresses, and more. This bralette comes in thirteen color options too and has a strappy back that adds a pop of uniqueness. This bralette is priced at just $38 and has over 1,000 reviews from Nordstrom customers.

Finally, the Marc Fisher LTD Pava Slide Sandals are another standout from this guide. These sandals have a really trendy for this season and its slip-on design makes it easy to get out the door. It has a cushioned footbed to add comfort too and they can easily be dressed up or down. Best of all? This style comes in an array of color options.

Which item from the Nordstrom Spring Break guide is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be check out our guide to the best new cologne for men including Ralph Lauren, Dior, and more.

