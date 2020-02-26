Apple’s latest iPad Air returns to Amazon low following $100 discount

- Feb. 26th 2020 4:50 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest 10.5-inch iPad Air 256GB in Space Gray for $549 shipped. Down from its usual $649 going rate, today’s offer saves you $100, is the best we’ve seen on this configuration since December, and matches the Amazon all-time low. As one of Apple’s latest additions to its iPad lineup, you’ll find some compelling features like a 10.5-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories. Everything is powered by A12 Fusion chip, which ensures it’s ready to handle all your web browsing, Netflix watching, and note taking needs. Note: Shipping is delayed a few days. Learn more in our hands-on coverage.

Keep your new tablet protected while out and about by using some of your savings to score this highly-rated case for $11 at Amazon. Sporting sleep and wake functionality, this case touts space gray stylings to pair perfectly with the iPad Air. Plus, it has a back for nearly 360-degrees of protection.

If that doesn’t give you your fill of Apple discounts, swing by our guide which has rare offers on official iPad accessories, Apple TV 4K deals, and much more on sale.

iPad Air features:

  • 10.5″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
  • 2224 x 1668 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)
  • Apple A12 64-Bit SoC + M12 Coprocessor
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.0
  • Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera
  • Rear 8MP Camera
  • Lightning Connector
  • Supports Apple Pencil (1st Gen)
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
  • Stereo speakers

