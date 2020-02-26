Yacht Club games has now announced a new spin-off of its hit indie platformer series known as Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon. The game pulls from the main line series’ lore for what appears to be a quite involved puzzler game. The rogue like puzzler has a sort of Wario’s Woods-like vibe to it, but with a series of modern accouterments. Its basically Shovel Knight meets Candy Crush is the best way possible. Head below for the debut trailer and more details.

Shovel Knight dug its way on to the scene way back in 2014, and has just continued to gain steam every since. Along with a series of add-ons and expansions to the main platformer series, today’s news comes on the heels of the Shovel Knight Dig spin-off Yacht Club games unveiled in 2019.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, however, is a new thing completely. It features the same gorgeous pixel art along with some familiar faces, but again, this is more of a puzzle game set in that universe than anything else. But don’t be fooled by the name, there’s a lot going on here with a series of roguelike elements, an overworld map, shops, boss battles, multiplayer action, and if the trailer is any indication, another banging 16-bit style soundtrack.

Roguelike Puzzler RPG

You know those block-matching puzzle games where items are falling from the top of the square? Well this is like that but with loads of interesting wrinkles in the usual formula. The block puzzles are essentially rooms in dungeons where players must be strategic with the way they attack (bump into) certain squares with Shovel Knight. You can chain attacks together when you get the enemies to group up, find items, collect gear and a series of power-ups, and even play as other characters other than the titular hero.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon will feature both a single player campaign as well as a two player versus mode and will be releasing on several platforms. As of right now, it appears as though a Nintendo Switch and PS4 version have been confirmed, but that likely means this thing will appear on most major platforms when the time comes. Speaking of which, no pricing and release date details have been announced just yet.

While a puzzle-like Shovel Knight game might not have been on the top of your list, if anybody can take the falling block matching formula to the next level it will likely be Yacht Club games and its popular Shovel Knight mascot hero. It has clearly implemented a series of new elements to the formula and, at least for now, decided to release this thing under the guise of a console game, as opposed to a potentially throw-away mobile title. Although an iOS and Android release certainly aren’t off the table just yet.

