Today’s Best Game Deals: The Outer Worlds $30, Monster Hunter Generations $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering The Outer Worlds on PS4 for $29.99. Regularly $60 on PSN, this is one is currently hovering at $35 on Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. If you missed out on this one over the holidays, now’s a great time to jump in as this is just a few bucks over the all-time low. The Fallout-like sci-fi RPG kicks off as you “awake from hibernation on a colonist ship that was lost in transit to Halcyon, the furthest colony from Earth,” only to find yourself amidst a conspiracy that could destroy it all. And be sure to head below for the rest of today’s notable deals including Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders, FINAL FANTASY IX, Need For Speed: Payback, NieR: Automata, DOOM Slayers Collection, and many more.

Today’s best game deals:

March’s Games with Gold freebies: Batman Enemy Within, Sonic, Shantae, more

Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X specs + Quick Resume and more new features

Nintendo unveils new coral Switch Lite console, coming in April

Reports suggest higher price tag for PlayStation 5, new PS VR headset, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!