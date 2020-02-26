Today’s Best Game Deals: The Outer Worlds $30, Monster Hunter Generations $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering The Outer Worlds on PS4 for $29.99. Regularly $60 on PSN, this is one is currently hovering at $35 on Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. If you missed out on this one over the holidays, now’s a great time to jump in as this is just a few bucks over the all-time low. The Fallout-like sci-fi RPG kicks off as you “awake from hibernation on a colonist ship that was lost in transit to Halcyon, the furthest colony from Earth,” only to find yourself amidst a conspiracy that could destroy it all. And be sure to head below for the rest of today’s notable deals including Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders, FINAL FANTASY IX, Need For Speed: Payback, NieR: Automata, DOOM Slayers Collection, and many more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $20 (Reg. $50)
- FINAL FANTASY IX $10.50 (Reg. $21)
- Need For Speed: Payback $5 (Reg. $20)
- Journey to the Savage Planet $20 (Reg. $30)
- NieR: Automata GODS Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- NieR: Automata GOTY $25 (Reg. $40)
- DOOM Slayers Collection $18 (Reg. $30)
- DOOM $6 (Reg. $20)
- Or $10 on PSN
- DOOM (Classic) $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM II (Classic) $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM III (Classic) $3 (Reg. $10)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Collection of Mana $25 (Reg. $30+)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe from $42 (Reg. $70+)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mutant Year Zero Deluxe $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Injustice 2: Legendary Edition $15 (Reg. $30)
- Shenmue 3 $30 (Reg. $60)
- The Evil Within 2 $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Dishonored 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Far Cry 5 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $31 (Reg. $65+)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts III $15 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $60 + $10 gift card
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition $5 (Reg. $13+)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pre-order $65 (Reg. $80)
- Plus Animal Crossing Plush Bell Bag Bundle
- God of War $6 (Reg. $20)
- Madden NFL 20 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 3 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Walmart
March’s Games with Gold freebies: Batman Enemy Within, Sonic, Shantae, more
Cyberpunk 2077 will be updated for Series X at no additional cost
Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X specs + Quick Resume and more new features
Nintendo showcases new Animal Crossing gameplay, customization features, more
Nintendo unveils new coral Switch Lite console, coming in April
Reports suggest higher price tag for PlayStation 5, new PS VR headset, more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!