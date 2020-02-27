Score a pair of Panasonic earbuds at Amazon today from just $6 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 60% off Panasonic ErgoFit earbuds. You can score the Panasonic ErgoFit Earbud Headphones (TCM125) for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to as much as $14 at Walmart, this set usually sells for around $11 or $12 at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. They might not be the latest and greatest, but there’s no sense spending a fortune if it’s just a basic set of earbuds you’re after. These Panasonics feature a microphone and call controls, variable size ear pads, and a 3.6-foot headphone cord. They are described as having “crisp highs and deep low notes, plus wider frequency response and lively sound quality for recorded audio.” Rated 4+ stars from over 69,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Still too much? If you don’t mind ditching the built-in mic and call controls, you’ll find another set of Panasonic ErgoFit Earbuds on sale in today’s Gold Box for just $5.99 Prime shipped. Much of the same specs apply here, outside of the microphone, on the regularly $12 headphones. This set also carries impressive ratings at 4+ stars from over 69,000.

We are also still tracking Sony’s top-tier ANC Wireless Headphones for $230 (Reg. $348) as well as a series of options in the latest Anker Amazon sale. That’s on top of new product announcements from House of Marley, Marshall, and SOL Republic with the new Amps Air ANC earbuds.

Panasonic ErgoFit Earbud Headphones:

Wired In Ear Headphones: Earbuds perfect for exercising; With three sets of earpads (S/M/L), Headphones stay in your ears while keeping surrounding noise out

Microphone & Call controller: with an integrated microphone and call remote, these headphones are compatible with Apple (iPhone/ iPod/ iPad), Android and Blackberry Audio and smartphone devices *requires lightning plug adaptor for iPhone 7 and later models (not included)

Ergofit Earbud Design: Ergonomic Design for perfect fit; Black ultra soft ergofit in ear earbud Headphones conform instantly to your ears (S/M/L earpads Included for a perfect fit)

