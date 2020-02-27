KEEN sandals for men and women up to 60% off from just $30 at Hautelook

- Feb. 27th 2020 12:26 pm ET

0

Hautelook’s KEEN Sale offers shoes for men and women up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is the Venice H2 Waterproof Sandals that are on sale for just $75 and originally was priced at $110. These shoes have an all black appearance that make them extremely versatile and its waterproof material are great for spring hikes. It also features a rigid outsole that grips the surface to promote traction and it has a cushioned base for added comfort. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Hautelook customers. Better yet, if you’re looking for a women’s option, the Damaya Lattice Sandal is very similar and marked down to just $50. Find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

