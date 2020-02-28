Rockport Leap Year Sale is live with 29% off outlet orders with deals from $28

This weekend only, Rockport takes 29% off all outlet orders with promo code EXTRA29 at checkout. Update your shoes with deals on boots, loafers, sneakers, sandals, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Rugged Bucks 2 Chukka Boots that are marked down to $85 and originally was priced at $150. These boots are waterproof, which is great for the upcoming spring showers and it has a rigid outsole that promotes traction. It also features a cushioned insole for added comfort and this style will look nice with jeans or slacks alike. Find the rest of our top picks from Rockport below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Total Motion Ariahnna Strap Boots are another standout that are currently marked down to $75 and originally were priced at $120. This boot features a unique buckle strap that’s very stylish and it has a cushioned insole for added comfort. It also has a pointed toe that will give the illusion of a longer leg.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!