Razer’s Tartarus Keypad brings 32 keys to your battlestation at $58 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Tartarus v2 Gaming Keypad for $57.99 shipped. Down from $80, today’s offer saves you 28%, is the best we’ve seen in over 3-months, and the second-lowest to date. For comparison, Best Buy has it for $77 right now. Sporting 32 programable keys, Razer’s Tartarus v2 amplifies your gaming session by providing easy access to customizable actions. There’s also an 8-way thumbpad which is said to allow console players to feel more at home compared to a typical gaming mouse. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

If you’d prefer to equip your battlestation with a more typical peripheral, consider grabbing Razer’s Mamba Elite Mouse instead. It’ll set you back $50 at Amazon right now, leaving some extra cash in your pocket compared to the Razer gaming keypad featured above. Nine included macro buttons mean you won’t have to entirely give up on the quick access functionality presented by Tartarus v2.

We’re also still seeing Razer’s Huntsman RGB Gaming Keyboard on sale for $80, as well as additional accessories priced from $45. On Friday, CORSAIR also showcased its new high-end gaming PC, the ONE PRO i200. You absolutely won’t want to miss out on all of the details right here.

Razer Tartarus v2 Gaming Keypad features:

Cast spells and activate skills at top speed with this Razer Tartarus gaming keypad. The membrane rubber dome and detachable palm rest provide comfort during long gaming sessions, and 32 programmable keys put you in command of the game. Use the eight-way direction thumb pad of this Razer Tartarus gaming keypad to expand on your commands.

