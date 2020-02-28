Razer’s Huntsman RGB Gaming Keyboard drops to $80 (Reg. $150), more from $45

Amazon offers the Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard for $79.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Usually selling for $150, today’s offer is good for an over 46% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and returns to match the all-time low. Centered around Razer’s Purple switches, you’ll be able to take advantage of the company’s Optical beam-based actuation. A matte, aluminum top plate offers a premium look and feel, plus there’s full programmable macro support for customizing things to your liking. One of the hallmark features here is of course Razer Chroma, which syncs with a variety of other accessories for a unique multicolor experience. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,700 customers. Hit the jump for even more.

Also on sale today, you’ll find the Alienware Advanced AW568 Wired Gaming Mechanical Keyboard for $44.99 shipped at Microsoft’s official eBay storefront. Typically selling for $65, today’s deal is good for an over 30% discount and matches our previous mention. Alienware’s AW568 keyboard brings 103 backlit keys, five programmable macro buttons, and Cherry Brown switches to your gaming setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

We’re also still seeing Logitech’s $80 Lightspeed Mouse at a new all-time low following a $20 discount. That’s on top of Razer’s Blade Pro 17 Laptop at $500 and even more deals in our PC gaming guide.

Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard features:

Put intuitive gaming controls at your fingertips with this Razer Huntsman opto-mechanical keyboard. Razer purple mechanical switches deliver responsive operation, so every stroke of the keys results in action on your screen. An integrated palm rest keeps your hands comfortable as you play, while the adjustable tilt feature offers extra customization options. This Razer Huntsman opto-mechanical keyboard is compatible with both Windows and Mac systems for added convenience.

