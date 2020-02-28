If you’re like me and think that gaming on a PC is vastly different than using a console, then CORSAIR’s latest ONE PRO i200 workstation-grade desktop is perfect for you. It’s a one-of-a-kind build in a compact form factor using a mini-ITX motherboard and packing a punch when it comes to specs. With an Intel 10th Generation Core i9X processor, 64GB of RAM, an RTX 2080 Ti graphics card, 2TB NVMe SSD, Windows 10 Pro, and more, this computer is built for gamers and creators alike.

CORSAIR hits it out of the park with the ONE PRO i200 Compact Workstation-grade PC

CORSAIR is known for its cases, memory, storage, and other peripherals when it comes to gaming PCs. However, a market the company is making waves in right now is the high-end pre-build computer sector.

The CORSAIR ONE PRO i200 Compact Workstation-grade PC offers robust specs, a micro form factor, and a really unique design. The Intel 10th Generation Core i9-10940X processor packs 14 logical cores and 28 heads of power with a maximum boost clock of 4.8GHz to pack a punch when it comes to gaming or rendering tasks. This beefy processor is accompanied by NVIDIA’s high-end GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card with real-time raytracing, an X299 mini-ITX motherboard, Windows 10 Pro, 64GB of DDR4-2666 memory, and a 2TB NVMe SSD. You’ll also find Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, both USB-A and USB-C, three DisplayPort connection, and 7.1-channel audio support.

Designed for gamers and creators alike

CORSAIR didn’t want to single any one group out with the ONE PRO i200. So, the company used a sleek design, slim LED strips, and beefy specs to appeal to both gamers and creators alike. Whether you plan to put this desktop next to your BFGD screen in the game room or would rather keep it in the office next to your color-accurate monitor, it’ll fit right in.

Small enough to not be noticed

Sometimes, you want a computer that’s the star of the show. On the other hand, it can be nice to have something that just blends in with its surroundings. That’s what the ONE PRO i200 does, considering it is just 12-liters in volume, which is “less than ¼ the volume of a conventional workstation.” This allows you to place your new desktop anywhere and enjoy its power, instead of having to find room on a desk for something monstrous in It also uses the latest in both processor and graphics card liquid cooling technology to allow you to have high performance without excessive fan noise, further ensuring that it blends in instead of standing out.

CORSAIR ONE PRO i200 Computer pricing and availability

You can purchase the CORSAIR ONE PRO i200 Compact Gaming Computer for $4,499.99 direct from the company. While this is a lofty price to ask for such a machine, the specs themselves warranty the high ask. Just for pricing sake, when you’re able to find one in stock, the processor alone costs $800. And, the graphics card adds another $1,300 to that cost, let alone 64GB of RAM, a 2TB NVMe drive, and the rest of the monstrous specs that you’ll get here. So, if it’s a high-end computer you’re after, this is a fantastic choice if you’d rather not build it yourself.

