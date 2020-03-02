The best iOS and Mac app deals to kick off the week are now here. From Apple Watch coloring books to dungeon crawlers, classic RPGs and productivity apps to keep you organized, there are plenty of notable deals today. We scour Apple’s digital marketplaces to find the best price drops on games and apps every day of the week. And today’s highlights include titles like Heroes of Loot, Icewind Dale, MarginNote 2 Pro, Green Kitchen, Star Traders: Frontiers, Football Manager 2020 Mobile, Notability, and many more. You’ll find a complete list of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals down below the fold.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iPhone/Apple Watch: Coloring Watch: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Life Lists: List Organizer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Heroes of Loot: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: MarginNote 2 Pro: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Green Kitchen: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: MOVIST: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Planimeter Area Measure Map: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Yomiwa – Japanese Dictionary: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2020 Mobile: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Sprocket: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Notability: $4 (Reg. $9)

Mac: Notability: $4 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Caffeinated – Anti Sleep App: FREE (Reg. $1)

Mac: MarginNote 2 Pro: $20 (Reg. $30)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: NOAA Weather Radar Puppy: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My Graphing Calculator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pocket Heart: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Compass Easy: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda Airport: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ELOH: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lost Cities: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SUBURBIA City Building Game: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Hexologic: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Old Man’s Journey: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Warhammer Quest 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pumped BMX 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Trail Boss BMX: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $12 (Reg. $18)

Mac: Audio app bundle for $25 (Reg. $80)

Mac: BundleHunt up to 44 titles from $0.50 each

MarginNote 2 Pro:

Welcome to MarginNote. This is a highly powerful reading and study software and is applicable to Mac, iPad, and iPhone. By integrating the PDF/EPUB reader and multiple powerful study tools, MarginNote will enable learners to reorganize and connect knowledge from different aspects, then memorize and grasp it accordingly. Whatever your profession, such as student, educator, researcher, lawyer, or life-long learner, you may annotate and take notes through MarginNote, organize notes via Mindmap and Outline, connect knowledge horizontally via Hashtag and raise memory effect via the Flashcards.

