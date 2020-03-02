Today’s Best Game Deals: Civilization VI $15, COD Modern Warfare $38, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Sid Meier’s Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch for $14.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at GameStop. Regularly up to as much as $40 at Best Buy, this one has sold for around $20 at Amazon lately and is now matching the all-time low there. This is your chance to create and cultivate your own civilization on Switch. The Nintendo version of the game includes the latest updates as well as four pieces of DLC including new civilizations, leaders, and scenarios. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s notable deals including Sekiro, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders, Ni no Kuni Remastered, Tropico 6, Fallout 4 GOTY, the FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Demo, and many more.

Today’s best game deals:

