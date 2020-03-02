Today’s Best Game Deals: Civilization VI $15, COD Modern Warfare $38, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Sid Meier’s Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch for $14.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at GameStop. Regularly up to as much as $40 at Best Buy, this one has sold for around $20 at Amazon lately and is now matching the all-time low there. This is your chance to create and cultivate your own civilization on Switch. The Nintendo version of the game includes the latest updates as well as four pieces of DLC including new civilizations, leaders, and scenarios. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s notable deals including Sekiro, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders, Ni no Kuni Remastered, Tropico 6, Fallout 4 GOTY, the FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Demo, and many more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $38 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Ni no Kuni Remastered $25 (Reg. $50)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro $24 (Reg. $30)
- Tropico 6 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Fallout 4 GOTY $17.50 (Reg. $25+)
- FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Demo FREE
- Daemon X Machina $44 (Reg. $60)
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $38 (Reg. $40+)
- Mortal Kombat 11 $19 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $21 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon Quest XI S $37.50 (Reg. $50+)
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ $22.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $42 (Reg. $70+)
- Moonlighter $10 (Reg. $25)
- Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment $5 (Reg. $10)
- Shovel Knight Treasure Trove $30 (Reg. $40)
- This War of Mine: Complete $16 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $20 (Reg. $50)
- FINAL FANTASY IX $10.50 (Reg. $21)
- NieR: Automata GODS Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- NieR: Automata GOTY $25 (Reg. $40)
- DOOM Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- DOOM $6 (Reg. $20)
- Or $10 on PSN
- DOOM (Classic) $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM II (Classic) $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM III (Classic) $3 (Reg. $10)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mutant Year Zero Deluxe $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Injustice 2: Legendary Edition $15 (Reg. $30)
- Shenmue 3 $28 (Reg. $60)
- The Evil Within 2 $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Dishonored 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Far Cry 5 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $32.50 (Reg. $65+)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $60 + $10 gift card
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition $5 (Reg. $13+)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pre-order $65 (Reg. $80)
- Plus Animal Crossing Plush Bell Bag Bundle
- God of War $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Madden NFL 20 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 3 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Walmart
Gearbox unveils new Lovecraftian Borderlands 3 DLC pack, releasing next month
KeyMander 2 debuts with keyboard, mouse, cross-controller support for consoles
March PlayStation Plus free games: Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces
March’s Games with Gold freebies: Batman Enemy Within, Sonic, Shantae, more
Cyberpunk 2077 will be updated for Series X at no additional cost
Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X specs + Quick Resume and more new features
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!