Drop is the latest company to get on board with making a turntable, this time partnering with Audio Technica. The Drop + Audio Technica Carbon VTA Turntable is the first partnership with the two brands. Offering a dual-speed belt-driven motor and an “intelligent speed sensor,” this turntable is perfect for the audio enthusiast in your life.

Drop and Audio Technica join forces to make an iconic turntable

The Drop + Audio Technica Carbon VTA Turntable is the first product from a partnership between the two brands. This turntable features Audio Technica’s top components, including a carbon fiber tonearm, adjustable dynamic anti-skate control, and a dual-speed belt-driven motor that has an intelligent speed sensor. However, the two companies didn’t stop there, instead, adding several “community-inspired additions.”

Drop went on to say this about their partnership, “We chose to work with Audio Technica for the same reason that countless professional musicians, engineers, and vinyl listeners do the same. In the audio world, there is no higher benchmark of quality.“

There is an all-metal tonearm lift and base that helps in “uncompromising precision and stability.” Plus, to accommodate different cartridges, the tonearm base has a vertical tracking alignment (VTA). Plus, there’s a carbon fiber record brush to “keep your records sounding great.”

Plenty of I/O and features designed to belong in 2020

There’s a bypassable phono preamp that you can use to connect to a headphone or speaker amplifier without any hardware, along with RCA cables so you can choose which audio output you would like to use.

A selector switch that lets you change between 33-⅓ and 45 RPM with a simple toggle. Plus, there are adjustable, replaceable feet that make leveling this record player super simple, which is crucial to a quality playback. Plus, the feet help protect your new turntable from outside vibrations, giving your records a longer lifespan.

On the looks front, the wood grain design is perfect for keeping with the antique style of records. There’s no doubt that records are among a collectible item partially due to their ties back to a time where we weren’t facing closures of some of the world’s largest developer conferences, global travel bans, and falling stock markets. However timeless the design may be, it’ll fit right in with your other high-end audio decor perfectly.

Pricing and availability of the Drop + Audio Technica Carbon VTA Turntable

You’ll have to set aside $349 for the new turntable from Drop and Audio Technica. While a little expensive, you’re getting the utmost in quality here. Drop is quickly becoming a well-known brand in the audiophile world, and Audio Technica has been seated high upon its throne for decades. Shipping is slated to begin in as little as one day, ensuring that you’ll have your new turntable in record time.

