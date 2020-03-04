Amazon is currently offering the Arlo Pro 2-Camera System bundled with an Audio Doorbell and Chime for $334.07 shipped. Down from $420, today’s offer saves you just over 20%, is the first discount we’ve seen in over 10-months, and marks a new all-time low. One of Arlo’s most notable features is free 7-day cloud DVR, but there’s also HomeKit compatibility that steals the show now. The included cameras sport 720p recording, water-resistant designs, advanced motion detection, and a completely wireless connection. Throw in the doorbell and chime, and you’ll have a well-rounded security package. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 11,000 customers.

Those looking to get into the smart security camera game for less should consider TP-Link’s Kasa Cam Outdoor as a more affordable alternative. It’ll run you $79 at Amazon right now, and packs similar Alexa and Assistant integration. One downside here for those in the Apple ecosystem is that you won’t find HomeKit support like the featured deal.

For the latest and greatest from Arlo, you’re certainly going to want to check out the brand’s new Pro 3 system. Luckily, we’re also tracking a notable discount on it, bringing the price down by $100. We found it to be an easy 2020 buy in our hands-on review.

Arlo Pro 2-Camera HomeKit bundle features:

Arlo Pro security cameras lets you watch over what you love from every angle, indoors and out, day and night. No one can be in two places at once, but Arlo offers an extra set of eyes for you to get more done while keeping your kids and other loved ones always safely in sight. Whether you need to know what mischief your furry friends are making, or just want to make sure they have enough supplies, Arlo can be there to see what happens when you’re away and catch those worthy moments on record.

