Become the monarch in Kingdom New Lands for iOS/Apple TV at 50% off, now $5

In Kingdom: New Lands, players take on the role of a monarch who must take a small homestead and transform it into a bustling kingdom. You must explore the land for resources, recruit subjects, and shore up defenses before nightfall where a “dark and greedy presence awaits.” The highly-rated and regularly $10 iOS/Apple TV game is now on sale for $4.99. At 50% off, today’s deal is matching the App Store all-time low and the best price we have tracked since October 2019. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 gamers all-time. More details below.

While the iconic and beloved Castlevania: Symphony of the Night makes its way on to iOS devices today, we are still tracking big-time price drops on the Trine series for Mac along with plethora of notable iOS deals in this morning’s roundup. There, you’ll find deals on Dandara, Pocket Yoga Teacher, Kathy Rain, and many others.

iOS Universal: Kingdom: New Lands: $5 (Reg. $10)

Kingdom: New Lands provides a welcome yet challenging & strategic experience for newcomers and longtime fans alike. Building upon the award-winning twist on tower defense gameplay and mystery of classic Kingdom, New Lands introduces an abundance of new content to the IGF-nominated title while maintaining the simplicity and depth that legions of monarchs have come to cherish.

