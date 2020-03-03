Action-fantasy Trine series sees huge price drops on Mac from $2 (Reg. $10+)

Today, we are tracking some notable deals the Trine series for Mac. These (mostly) side-scrolling action fantasy titles regularly fetch up to $22 but are now seeing some notable price drops on the Mac App Store. The regularly $10 Trine as well as the usually $15 sequel are now on sale for $1.99 each. This is matching the lowest prices we have tracked on both in years. Trine 2 puts you in the shoes of one of three heroes in order to make it through the untold dangers of a “fantastical fairytale world.” You can expect physics-based puzzles, wicked goblins, enchanted forests, and loads of platforming action. These titles combine for a 4+ star rating from hundreds. More details and Trine deals below.

Along with yesterday’s very notable offers on the highly-rated Notability productivity suite from $4, this morning’s roundup is now up for the taking as well. You’ll find notable deals on titles like System Activity Monitors, BUDGT, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, You are Hope, and many others.

Mac: Trine: $2 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Trine 2: $2 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Trine 3: $2 (Reg. $22)

Today’s Best Game Deals: BioShock Collection $12, Final Fantasy VII + $10 GC, more

Trine 2:

Trine 2 is a sidescrolling game of action, puzzles and platforming. You play as one of the Three Heroes who make their way through dangers untold in a fantastical fairytale world. Physics-based puzzles with fire, water, gravity and magic; Wicked Goblins; Climb the tallest trees and towers in the enchanted forest! Join your friends in the adventure: Trine 2 has online co-op.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!