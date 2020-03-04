Today’s Best Game Deals: God of War $6, Rocket League from $10, more

In today’s best game deals, CDKeys is now offering God of War on PS4 for $5.79 in digital form. Regularly $20 on PSN and currently on sale for under $17 in physical form on Amazon, this is one of the best prices we have tracked. Widely considered to be a masterpiece of game design, now’s the time to strike if you have held out for this long. Set in the “untamed forests, mountains, and realms of Norse lore,” the latest God of War takes Kratos to an entirely new setting in a must-play adventure for PS4 gamers. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s notable deals including Mega Man 11, Final Fantasy VII Remake pre-orders, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Valkyria Chronicles 4, Rocket League, Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe, and many more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 $22 (Reg. $40+)
- Mega Man 11 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Switch games up to 50% off
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut $21 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Pre-order $60 (Releases April 10)
- Or with $10 credit + Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC at Best Buy
- Or with $10 gift card at Target
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo FREE
- FINAL FANTASY IX $10.50 (Reg. $21)
- Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition $4 (Reg. $13+)
- Alien: Isolation $12 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands GOTY $15 (Reg. $30)
- Rocket League $10 (Reg. $20)
- Shenmue I & II $17 (Reg. $30)
- Plus more Live Gold Xbox game deals right here…
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $15 (Reg. $30)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $38 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Ni no Kuni Remastered $25 (Reg. $50)
- Daemon X Machina $44 (Reg. $60)
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $38 (Reg. $40+)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $42 (Reg. $70+)
- Shovel Knight Treasure Trove $30 (Reg. $40)
- DOOM Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mutant Year Zero Deluxe $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Injustice 2: Legendary Edition $15 (Reg. $30)
- Far Cry 5 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $32.50 (Reg. $65+)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pre-order $65 (Reg. $80)
- Plus Animal Crossing Plush Bell Bag Bundle
- God of War $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Madden NFL 20 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil 3 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Walmart
