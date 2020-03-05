Amazon Gold Box Bluetooth speaker sale up to 35% off, deals starting from $20

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Wonders Tech (98% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 35% off DOSS wireless Bluetooth speakers and earbuds. One standout is the DOSS SoundBox Bluetooth Speaker for $19.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30+, today’s offer is the best price we can find and matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years. Featuring capacitive touch controls and Bluetooth 4.0, it has a built-in Li-Ion 2200mAh battery that lasts up to 12-hours. This is a 12-watt speaker with “dual high-performance drivers and unique enhanced bass.” It might not be nearly as powerful as the new UE HYPERBOOM we reviewed recently, but it’s also a fraction of the price and carries 4+ star ratings from over 21,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

This is a great time to score a highly-rated speaker at an extremely budget-friendly price tag. Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s speaker sale for additional models starting from $23 Prime shipped.

You’ll even find the DOSS ICON True Wireless Earbuds for just $33.98 shipped in today’s sale. Offering up to 6-hours of playback per charge, the regularly $50 set aren’t quite as flashy as the AirPods we saw on sale this morning, but again, will get the job done for drastically less. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

We also still have Bose’s SoundTouch 10 at $100 (save up to $99) and Marshall’s Woburn II Bluetooth Speaker at $100 off.

DOSS SoundBox Bluetooth Speaker:

Capacitive Touch Control: Easy-to-use touch controls allow you to amplify the mood and energy of the party. Change tracks, volume and pair effortlessly with just a simple touch.

Portable and Versatile: Enjoy high definition stereo sound with impressive volume whether you’re lounging, partying, camping, hiking or biking.

Bluetooth 4. 0 Technology: Equipped with advanced technology and compatible with all Bluetooth devices. The speaker also remembers your last device, allowing you to reconnect effortlessly.

