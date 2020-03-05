Here’s how to get AirPods Pro for $209 shipped, today only (Cert. Refurb)

- Mar. 5th 2020 7:15 am ET

$209
Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering Apple AirPods Pro in Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Condition for $208.99 shipped. As a comparison, these earbuds typically sell for $249 new and are down to $235 at Amazon. This is the best price we’ve tracked to date in any condition.

AirPods Pro delivers a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24-hours of battery life. I picked up this pair late last year, and I have to say that the hype is real. Our Jeff Benjamin agreed in his recent hands-on review, noting that AirPods Pro “sound amazing, they’re uber-portable, come with great battery life, and feature incredible Active Noise Cancellation.” Includes a 90-day warranty.

Save $80 and go with Apple’s second-generation AirPods. You’ll miss out on the active noise cancellation features and that new design, but there’s still a whole lot to like here, including Hey Siri and stellar battery life.

Apple AirPods Pro feature:

  • Active noise cancellation for immersive sound
  • Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you
  • Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit
  • Sweat and water-resistant
  • Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
  • The Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life

