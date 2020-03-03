Marshall’s stylish Woburn II Bluetooth Speaker gets $100 price cut to $350

Amazon currently offers the Marshall Woburn II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in black for $349.99 shipped. Having dropped from $450, today’s offer saves you $100, matches the best price we’ve seen in a few months, and is the second-best we’ve seen all-time. Marshall’s entire lineup of speakers are anything but typical in the looks department, and its Woburn II is no different. It sports a textured vinyl design that rock fans will undoubtedly love. Driven by 100W of power, you’ll find two 1-inch tweeters and dual 5.25-inch subwoofers. All of this amounts to a speaker that “hits high trebles cleanly, handles low bass with ease and has a clear, lifelike mid range.” Alongside Bluetooth connectivity, you’re also looking at 3.5mm and RCA inputs. Rated 4.8/5 stars. More details below.

Save a bit more and opt for the Marshall’s Kilburn II speaker instead. At $250, you’ll pocket $100 in savings while also scoring a portable form-factor rather than the at-home design featured by our lead deal. There’s still the retro-inspired design, and a built-in battery allows for up to 20-hours of audio playback per charge for on-the-go listening.

The speaker deals don’t end there though, as we’re still tracking a $99 discount on Apple HomePod. That’s on top of a series of offers on refurbished Sonos AirPlay speakers priced from $99. In both cases, you’re looking at deeper smart home integration than the lead deal, which is tailored more to the Bluetooth speaker scene.

Marshall Woburn II Bluetooth Speaker features:

Immerse yourself in vibrant audio with this Marshall Woburn II speaker. Featuring two 1-inch tweeters and two 5.25-inch subwoofers, this powerful speaker delivers crisp, clean high notes and resounding bass. This Marshall Woburn II speaker features powerful Bluetooth connectivity and atpX technology, which allow you to stream audio from mobile devices up to 30 feet away.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!