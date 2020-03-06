Today retailers like Amazon and Walmart have kicked off the largest batch of LEGO deals in months headlined by a collection of new kits released just at the start of the year. One standout is on the LEGO Architecture Tokyo Skyline for $47.99 shipped at Amazon as well as Walmart. Usually selling for $60, a price still reflected by LEGO’s own storefront, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks the first discount we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. This 547-piece kit assembles several different iconic locations and monuments in Japan, from Tokyo Tower and the Skytree to Mount Fuji and more. Dive into our hands-on review where we said it was “a striking Architecture kit packed with variety.” Head below the jump for even more LEGO deals priced from $12.

Before getting a look at the rest of today’s LEGO deals, be sure to check out our review on LEGO’s new Dubai Skyline. Just like the featured LEGO Architecture Skyline kit, it’s also seeing the same 20% discount down to $48.

Recreate some of Tokyo’s most famous buildings with this detailed LEGO Architecture Skyline collectible set. It’s a great souvenir for Tokyo visitors and an ideal gift for adults who live or have lived in Japan’s capital city, and for those who dream of visiting.

