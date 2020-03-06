Nestbox adds a kitchen, bed, and more to your vehicle

One of the biggest trends in recent years we’ve seen is in living the van life. Or perhaps more appropriately put, converting your existing vehicle into a home away from home. Egoe is looking to capitalize on that trend with its new Nestbox, a unique add-on for various vehicles that delivers a fully functioning kitchen and more. With warmer weather on the way, it’s a natural fit for those amongst interested in camping or tackling the great outdoors this spring and summer. By simply sliding in the Nestbox module into your luggage space, you’ll be able to create a custom kitchen on wheels made for your needs. Hit the jump for full details, pricing, and more.

Nestbox adds camper functionality to your ride

Each one of Egoe’s self-contained all-in-one kitchen systems can be custom made for your needs. Various add-on modules make it easy to outfit your kitchen with various accessories including stovetops, sinks, and more.

There’s also the option to add-in storage, ensuring that you have room for dishes, cookware, and various other utensils. The modular system means that it will be easy to make adjustments as needed, so if you’re planning on cooking, you can easily add fuel. But if you’re skipping the hot meal, it’s simple enough to use that space for other needs.

While there are plenty of other meal prep stations we’ve featured over the years, few have had this level of customization. Throw in the option to have a full cooktop setup and sink, and the Nextbox quickly becomes one of the most compelling options we’ve seen in recent years.

One other particularly neat feature is the ability to leverage the top of the slide-in kit as a mattress or seating area. The top can be folded out to reveal a mattress, which is large enough to sit on or for a child to use a bed. I wouldn’t plan on any adults sleep there, as it doesn’t look to be wide enough to accommodate. Like all of the add-ons mentioned above, this the mattress can be purchased separately, or you could probably make one yourself without too much hassle.

Pricing and availability

Egoe’s Nestbox is available for purchase today starting at $3,400. When you head over to this landing page, you’ll need to find the specific model that’s compatible with your vehicle. At this point, there are a handful of configurations available, which are primarily focused on vans. It appears that additional models will be hitting the market in the future for added compatibility.

