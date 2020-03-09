Twelve South via Amazon is currently offering its HiRise 2 Deluxe Charging Stand in all three colors for $19.99 shipped. Having dropped from $40, today’s offer saves you 50%, beats the discount direct from Twelve South by $10, and marks a new Amazon low. HiRise 2 Deluxe keeps your iPhone and more in-view while being refused stands to an elevating charging platform. Alongside being comprised of premium materials, it includes a MFi Lightning and MicroUSB cable in the box, as well. On the back there’s an adjustable rear support that allows it to adjust to any device. So whether it’s for refueling your iPhone or AirPods on a nightstand or even topping off a Magic Keyboard, any device rocking Apple’s charging port can take advantage of HiRise 2 Deluxe. With 135 customers having left a review, nearly 60% have agree on a 4+ star rating. Head below for more.

Those looking to charge their Apple Watch alongside an iPhone are in luck, because we’re also seeing the Belkin PowerHouse Charge Dock on sale for $79.99 shipped at Amazon. Normally selling for $99, today’s offer shaves off nearly 20%, matches our previous mention, and comes within cents of the Amazon all-time low. Featuring integrated MFi Lightning and Apple Watch chargers, this stand is an elegant way to keep your devices powered up. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,400 customers.

Twelve South HiRise 2 Deluxe featues:

When you need to dock & charge your Lightning-based Apple devices, HiRise is your go-to stand. Whether charging your AirPods Pro or your iPhone, HiRise charges nearly twice as fast as wireless! Perched on top, AirPods or your iPhone stays put and on display. HiRise is the beautiful pedestal your favorite device deserves.

