Smartphone Accessories: BESTEK 110V USB Travel Charger $26 (30% off), more

BESTEK (99% positive feedback from over 70,800 shoppers) via Amazon offers its 110V Universal Travel Charger with UK Plug for $25.89 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $37, taking advantage of today’s offer brings the price down by 30% and matches our previous mention. This travel charger ensures that your device will always be getting the correct voltage and converts up to 220V to 110V, what most devices here in the US use. It features four 2.4A USB ports alongside three AC outlets and includes converters for four different countries’ wall plugs. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 3,200 customers.
More smartphone accessories:
- iOttie Gold Box has your phone car mounting and charging covered starting at $9
- Aukey 6-Foot USB-C Cable: $7 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- w/ code WNEN2CZA
- Anker HomeKit accessories, power essentials, more from $11 on sale
- AINOPE 10000mAh 18W USB-C Power Bank: $16 (Reg. $32) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code T7RYVJTE
- Lecone Dual 10W Qi Charging Pad: $20 (Reg. $33) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code 2TCNRYTV
- Save $80 on JBL’s Pulse 4 Speaker with 360-degree sound + RGB lighting at $170
- Aukey 16W Bluetooth Speaker: $28 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- w/ code U2L6428D
- Tile’s latest Mate tracker returns to all-time low of $15 after 40% discount
- Aukey USB-C PD Car Charger: $10 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- w/ code Y4C9LYJS
Deals still live from the weekend:
- Upgrade your ride with Kenwood’s 6.2-inch CarPlay Receiver at $300 (Save $100)
- TaoTronics Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Sports Earphones: $10 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- w/ code A8R4BM5N
- Save 40% on Jabra’s Elite Sport Waterproof Bluetooth Earbuds at a low of $132
- RAVPower 60W 6-Port USB Charger: $18 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code RQC3W4E5
- OtterBox Symmetry Pixel 3a Case: $25 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
Worring about the charging problems during international travel? No, don’t necessary at all. This converter is the BMW of the charging world. With unique direct UK plug and 4 adapters, it is the top choice for international travel, especially for UK travel.
BESTEK Converter for 110V Devices: Patented technology converts voltage in different countries including Australia (100-240V, 50/60Hz) to US/Japan voltage (110V, 60Hz), ideal for charging all kinds of devices. Charges 7 Devices Simultaneously: 4 USB charging ports with a combined 6A output, 3 AC sockets support Max 250W power.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!