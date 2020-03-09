Smartphone Accessories: BESTEK 110V USB Travel Charger $26 (30% off), more

BESTEK (99% positive feedback from over 70,800 shoppers) via Amazon offers its 110V Universal Travel Charger with UK Plug for $25.89 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $37, taking advantage of today’s offer brings the price down by 30% and matches our previous mention. This travel charger ensures that your device will always be getting the correct voltage and converts up to 220V to 110V, what most devices here in the US use. It features four 2.4A USB ports alongside three AC outlets and includes converters for four different countries’ wall plugs. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 3,200 customers.

Worring about the charging problems during international travel? No, don’t necessary at all. This converter is the BMW of the charging world. With unique direct UK plug and 4 adapters, it is the top choice for international travel, especially for UK travel. BESTEK Converter for 110V Devices: Patented technology converts voltage in different countries including Australia (100-240V, 50/60Hz) to US/Japan voltage (110V, 60Hz), ideal for charging all kinds of devices. Charges 7 Devices Simultaneously: 4 USB charging ports with a combined 6A output, 3 AC sockets support Max 250W power.

