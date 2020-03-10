ElevationShelf Review: ElevationLab streamlines your desk setup [Video]

Keeping a clean desk always helps with productivity, and ElevationLab has recently expanded its desk cleaning product line by adding the ElevationShelf that easily mounts under a desk to fight clutter. With a similar black industrial design as the AnchorPro, we took a look at last year; the $25 ElevationShelf can be mounted with either the 3M adhesive pads or with screws to make it more secure. Check out the video below to see it in action.

Out of the box

ElevationLab includes everything necessary to mount the ElevationShelf. In the box, we find the shelf with adhesive pads already installed, cord clip, an alcohol cleaning wipe, a drill bit, four screws, and adhesive test stickers.

The shelf seems well built, with some nice gussets to ensure it’s durability. There is a slot in the back to pass cables through if you want to charge a device that’s on the shelf. And with the included cable clip, you can make sure that the cord doesn’t get in the way of your legs.

Choose your mount

There are two ways to mount the ElevationShelf, just like the AnchorPro. The quickest and easiest way to mount it is with the 3M adhesive strips. These will only work with a surface that is finished, and ElevationLab includes a way to test that. The three adhesive test stickers have instructions printed on them to ensure that the 3M adhesive will stick to your desk firmly.

ElevationShelf: Video

Installation

If the adhesive mounts work on your desk, mounting the ElevationShelf is as easy as cleaning the surface, peeling the adhesive backing, and pressing the shelf against your desk. ElevationLab suggests waiting 24 hours for the adhesive to cure before putting weight on the shelf. If you need to use it before, then, you might consider using the screws to mount the ElevationShelf.

If the adhesion test comes back negative, you want to make sure the shelf is as strong as it can be or don’t want to wait for it the adhesive to cure, then you’ll want to use the screws. This is the method I chose so that I could mount the shelf somewhere else with the adhesives if I tried to change it.

You could use the adhesive to hold it in place, use some other tape, or just hold the shelf up and mark where you want to drill the holes for the shelf. I just held it where I wanted to mount it and installed one screw at a time.

Size and Fit

Because I don’t have a sitting desk, I was curious if my legs would collide with the shelf when I was seated, but there is plenty of room. I had to go out of my way to make any contact with the ElevationShelf when seated at my desk.

It’s also plenty spacious. I was able to fit a couple of 12oz cans in there, along with my wallet, keys, and wireless headphones. It’s a great way to hit clutter or items that are used often, but don’t need to be placed on your desktop at all times.

Wrapping up

If you’re looking for simple ways to clean up your desk, ElevationLab has some great products worth checking out. For $25, the ElevationShelf gives you a sturdy and easy to install shelf. If you have a pair of headphones, be sure to also check out the AnchorPro in our hands-on review.

