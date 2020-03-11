Plan ahead with this 800A/18000mAh car jump starter, now $45.50 (Reg. $70)

- Mar. 11th 2020 1:14 pm ET

0

GOOLOO (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 800A/18000mAh Car Jump Starter for $45.49 shipped when coupon code OD7CMO2G has been applied during checkout. That’s around $22 off the typical rate there and is within $0.50 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been driving for a number of years, you have likely been caught with a dead battery at least once. It often strikes when you least expect it and can easily make you late for an important meeting. Owning this jump starter will keep downtime to a minimum as you won’t need to search for cables and another vehicle to get you up and running. Dual USB 2A outputs allow you to juice up a smartphone or tablet if you get caught in a bind. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to nab an iOttie Easy One Touch 2 Car Mount for $17. This handy mount props up your smartphone, making it very easy to follow turn-by-turn directions while on the road.

For further iPhone and Android deals, be sure to swing by today’s roundup of Smartphone Accessories. There you’ll find deals priced from $5.

GOOLOO Car Jump Starter features:

  • Enough power to jump start most vehicles (Up to 7.0L Gas or 5.5L Diesel Engine) on the road! Works with cars, motorbikes, watercrafts, ATVs, UTVs,mower, yacht and snowmobiles, etc.
  • Designed with dual USB output (5V/2.1A, 5V 2.4A/9V 2A), the quick charge 3.0 USB port not only charge faster than usual, but also compatible with almost all USB charging specifications of products and devices.
  • The intelligent jumper clamp features more than 5 advanced safety technology such as over-current protection, overload protection, over-voltage protection, over-charge protection, high temperature protection, making it totally safe for anyone to use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Automotive

Automotive
GOOLOO

About the Author