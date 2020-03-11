Smartphone Accessories: JBL Flip 4 IPX7 Bluetooth Speaker $60 (25% off), more

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the JBL Flip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $59.99 shipped. Find it available from Best Buy direct for the same price. Usually selling for $80, today’s offer saves you 25% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Equipped with an entirely waterproof IPX7-rating, JBL Flip 4 will have you rocking out by the pool this summer once the weather warms up. Battery life clocks in at up to 12-hours per charge, ensuring you can go all-day without needing to refuel. It has a built-in microphone for taking calls, and support for JBL Connect+ means you can pair Flip 4 with other speakers from the brand for a multi-room setup. Over 6,100 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.
Share your adventure playlist with this JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker. Its IPX7 waterproof rating and rugged housing provide protection against water splashes or immersion, and its voice-assistant integration lets you access Siri or Google Now from a mobile device.
Connect to two devices simultaneously with this JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker for alternating playback. Play your favorite tunes for up to 12 hours on a full charge. A 70Hz – 20kHz frequency response ensures a wide range of accurately reproduced sound.
