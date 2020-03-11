Add 64GB of PNY PRO microSDXC storage for $12 at Amazon (Reg. up to $20)

Amazon offers the PNY U3 PRO Elite 64GB microSDXC card for $12.25 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for upwards of $20 with today’s deal taking at least 20% off the usual price. This is the second-best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. With transfer speeds up to 95MB/s, this microSDXC card is suitable for transfers of images and 1080p video, as well as game storage, and more. You won’t want to use it for high-end applications or 4K content, but it will still fit the bill for most basic consumer needs. Plus at just $12, it’s tough to beat today’s deal. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a microSD card holder to keep your storage save. This option is affordable and will make sure that you keep dust and more out of your cards. You’ll get a few holders with this listing, so if you have any other microSD cards around, this is a great buy. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For more storage deals, hit up our previous roundup which includes Seagate’s 2TB FireCuda Gaming SSHD for $60. That’s down 25% from the regular going rate and a match of the best price we’ve tracked so far. Get all the details right here.

PNY 64GB microSDXC card features:

Supreme Performance – Up to 95MB/s Read Speed and Up to 90MB/s Write Speed.

Class 10 – UHS-I, U3 performance for the most intense applications including 4K Ultra HD and burst mode shooting.

Ideal for use with action cameras, drones, smartphones, tablets, gaming, computers and more

Format: microSDXC, Record and transfer high resolution videos, photos, music, files and more.

