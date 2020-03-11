Finally nab a Nintendo Switch Lite while it’s available for $177

- Mar. 11th 2020 5:11 pm ET

0

Nationwide Distributors via Google Shopping is offering the Nintendo Switch Lite in Turquoise for $177.20 shipped when coupon code BWTPGS has been applied during checkout. That’s around $20 off what Amazon is charging and beats our last mention by $5. Whether you already own a regular Switch or have been waiting to try Nintendo’s latest batch of titles on the even-more-portable model, now is a great time to bite. Players that nab one of these will be ready to enjoy the latest-and-greatest Nintendo titles in a very compact form-factor. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Give our hands-on review a look for photos and to read what we thought.

If you’d like to go all-digital, using today’s savings to grab a SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC for $19 will handily pave the way. I use a 400GB card in my Switch and have between 20-30 games dowloaded with nearly half of my storage still freed up.

For those that also rock a full-sized Nintendo Switch, check out the deal we just spotted on HORI Split Pad Pro for $34. I’ve been using one for months now and in my review I called it “a portable Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.”

Nintendo Switch Lite features:

  • Handheld Nintendo Switch gaming
  • Optimized for personal, handheld play; Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system
  • Features a sleek, unibody design with fully integrated controls and a built in plus Control Pad
  • Compatible with all physical and digital Nintendo Switch games that support Handheld mode

